Man stomped in Octagon assault

A man was thrown to the ground and stomped on when a verbal altercation escalated to a frenzied assault in Dunedin's city centre, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 35-year-old man was arrested for assault and his 42--year-old victim was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a broken ankle after the incident outside the Night 'n Day in the Octagon about 8.45pm yesterday.

Snr Sgt Bond said the two intoxicated men became verbally embroiled before one man threw the other to the ground and and then proceeded to punch and stomp on him.

The victim's ankle was broken as a result and he was taken to hospital.

His alleged assailant was arrested and held for court this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.