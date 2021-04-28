Man stopped by police arrested over concealed Taser, cash

A man was nabbed with a hidden Taser and thousands of dollars in cash in his car when he was stopped by police yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a Dunedin dog handler stopped the vehicle at about 7.20pm while looking for another man who was wanted on a warrant.

While talking to the driver, he discovered the man had a Taser hidden under his seat, along with $2500 in cash.

The man was arrested and inquiries were continuing.