Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Man stopped by police arrested over concealed Taser, cash

    By Daisy Hudson
    A man was nabbed with a hidden Taser and thousands of dollars in cash in his car when he was stopped by police yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a Dunedin dog handler stopped the vehicle at about 7.20pm while looking for another man who was wanted on a warrant.

    While talking to the driver, he discovered the man had a Taser hidden under his seat, along with $2500 in cash.

    The man was arrested and inquiries were continuing. 

     

