Man vomits in patrol car

    By Oscar Francis
    Police officers were left unimpressed after a drunk brawler vomited in the back of a patrol car en route to Dunedin Hospital.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Shetland St address after receiving reports of two people fighting about 12.10am this morning.

    One of those involved was heavily intoxicated and was driven by police to the emergency department at Dunedin Hospital.

    However, the man threw up in the back of the car.

    It appeared the fighting incident was resolved by separating the parties involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

