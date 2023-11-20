Meth pipe found after man allegedly brandishes hatchet

Police found a meth pipe after pulling over man who was allegedly waving around a hatchet while driving on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a member of the public driving along the Caversham Bypass motorway called police at 11.40pm to report a fellow motorist who was waving a hatchet around while driving and acting threateningly.

Police located the vehicle a short while later in Andersons Bay Rd and stopped the driver.

A 32-year-old man was the sole occupant of the car.

Police conducted a warrantless search of the vehicle and located the hatchet, a small amount of cannabis and a meth pipe.

He was charged with possession of offensive weapon and behaving threateningly.

He will appear in court this morning.

On Sunday at 9.45am, police were called to the Dunedin Hospital.

A different 32-year-old man was there for treatment and was threatening to kill staff, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man left the hospital an was located by police walking along Great King St while wearing his hospital gown.

He was charged with threats to kill and will appear in court this morning.

