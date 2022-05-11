No release date for man who sparked 200km police chase

Jesse Nash was finally arrested following a 200km police chase and a night spent hiding in Milton. PHOTO: ADAM WYBER

A man who pointed a firearm at police and sparked a 200km chase across the Otago region will be behind bars until at least next year.

Jesse Daniel Nash (40) proved as elusive to the Parole Board as he was for police during the incident on March 14, 2020, which landed him behind bars.

Jesse Nash is serving a sentence of five years’ imprisonment at the Otago Corrections Facility. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

He failed to turn up for his hearing at the Otago Corrections Facility earlier this year.

“Mr Nash's decision not to appear likely had its genesis in a serious incident that occurred at the prison environment over the weekend, however the board knows no more than that,” said panel convener Judge Michael Crosbie.

There was no choice but to proceed in his absence.

Nash was jailed for five years after appearing in the Dunedin District Court in October 2020 on 16 charges.

The bulk of them came from a single day when he stole $64 of petrol from the Omarama Service Station.

Police tried to pull him over near Tarras but Nash reached speeds of 180kmh, continuing on rims even when his tyres were spiked.

The search continued down back roads. Senior Constable Darren Kidd found the fugitive and his Toyota at Cromwell Gorge.

Nash pulled a long-barrelled air rifle from the boot and aimed it at the officer 30m away, prompting him to run for cover.

The defendant discarded the firearm and drove off in the vacant police car.

Heading towards Alexandra he activated the vehicle’s flashing lights and pulled over a BMW, donning a police cap and ordering the driver to get out.

Nash sped off in the second stolen car, eventually making it to Milton where he was again spiked.

He abandoned the BMW and hid in the township before he was finally arrested the next morning.

A report on Nash’s conduct behind bars was “mixed”, Judge Crosbie said.

The prisoner was described as aggressive but he had completed the first phase of the drug treatment programme, the board heard.

A psychological report put Nash at very high risk of reoffending and a high risk of future violence.

“It would indeed appear that Mr Nash has work to do before he can be considered to be suitable for a residential programme,” said Judge Crosbie.

“That is not currently on the table and indeed there is no cogent release proposal before the board.”

Nash will appear before the Parole Board again by January next year.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz