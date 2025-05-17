26 'unsafe' vehicles off Dunedin roads

Twenty-four vehicles received either a pink or green sticker. Photo: NZ Police

Numerous vehicles have been taken off Dunedin roads after a multi-agency operation targeting illegally modified and unsafe vehicles.

Otago coastal area road policing manager Senior Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen said officers worked with the New Zealand Transport Agency and Dunedin Warrant of Fitness Centre staff overnight.

This chain was discovered when a vehicle was inspected. Photo: NZ Police

‘‘Over the course of the operation, 28 vehicles were ordered to be inspected - only two of the 28 were found to be fully compliant, including drivers being within the conditions of their licences,’’ Snr Sgt Hemmingsen said today.

The 26 vehicles were slapped with a variety of infringement notices, the majority for driver’s licence breaches and an invalid warrant of fitness. Twenty-four were either pink or green-stickered, he said.

A pink sticker is put on a vehicle deemed unsafe, and it has bee ordered off the road. A green sticker is affixed to a vehicle that has compliance issues.

Two of the vehicles were towed immediately from the testing site after being deemed an extreme risk to other road users.

‘‘A number of other offences, such as excess breath alcohol and breaches of bail were identified throughout the night," Snr Sgt Hemmingsen said.

‘‘Road users with modified vehicles and anti-social road users can expect to be directed to a testing facility for vehicle inspections at any time.

‘‘The vehicles these people are operating need to be up to legal standards."

Unsafe tread on a vehicle. Photo: NZ Police

Snr Sgt Hemmingsen said Otago police would continue to run these types of operations at random.

‘‘Fines can be issued for failing to go to the testing location, and if you continue to use a vehicle that has been directed off the road with a non-operation order, you can expect further enforcement action.’’