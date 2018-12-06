Officer phoning and driving gets the message

The Dunedin police officer caught using her phone while driving has received a ticket and a talking to.

She was caught in the city on Wednesday last week during a police sting targeting motorists using their phones or not wearing seatbelts.

A police spokeswoman said the officer was issued with an infringement notice, and was ''reminded of police policy''.

''She was using the phone for work purposes, but in the circumstances could have pulled over or waited to use it.

''There will be no further action taken.''

Police are only allowed to use their phones while driving in emergency situations.

