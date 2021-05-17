Monday, 17 May 2021

Poetic justice for uni library worker

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A 74-year-old man delivered some accidental justice after he was attacked near the University of Otago early on Sunday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man had finished work at the university library at 1:40am and was walking to his car when two drunk men approached him.

    The man managed to get inside the car and lock it, which prompted the attackers to jump on his bonnet and try to break in.

    The man drove off, running over an offender’s foot while escaping.

    A 27-year-old man was later identified by police and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    The incident was being investigated by police, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

