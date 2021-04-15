Thursday, 15 April 2021

Police arrest four, seize millions in assets in Southern drug bust

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Four people have been arrested and more than $3million in assets have been seized after a major drug bust in the South.

    Police conducted a six month long organised crime operation in Dunedin and Southland, targeting large scale commercial cannabis dealers.

    The operation culminated in four raids at houses on Tuesday.

    Three men — aged 49, 32 and 26 — and a woman, aged 37, have been charged with drug offences including selling and supplying cannabis and cultivation of cannabis.

    During the raids police located a growing operation and recovered large amounts of cannabis with a street value of about $60,000, as well as $115,000 in cash and eight firearms.

    Police also seized assets worth about $3.2 million under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

    The assets include residential properties and vehicles believed to have been financed through drug dealing.

    Those arrested are expected to reappear in the Dunedin District Court in late April or early May.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter