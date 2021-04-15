Police arrest four, seize millions in assets in Southern drug bust

Four people have been arrested and more than $3million in assets have been seized after a major drug bust in the South.

Police conducted a six month long organised crime operation in Dunedin and Southland, targeting large scale commercial cannabis dealers.

The operation culminated in four raids at houses on Tuesday.

Three men — aged 49, 32 and 26 — and a woman, aged 37, have been charged with drug offences including selling and supplying cannabis and cultivation of cannabis.

During the raids police located a growing operation and recovered large amounts of cannabis with a street value of about $60,000, as well as $115,000 in cash and eight firearms.

Police also seized assets worth about $3.2 million under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

The assets include residential properties and vehicles believed to have been financed through drug dealing.

Those arrested are expected to reappear in the Dunedin District Court in late April or early May.