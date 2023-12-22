Police find drugs during vehicle searches

Drugs were found on the front seat of the car of a man wanted for breaching bail conditions last night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police spotted a sought-after vehicle parked up in Portobello Rd at about 11.30pm yesterday.

A 32-year-old man was located within the vehicle who was breaching his bail conditions.

Officers searched the vehicle and located meth, cannabis and offensive weapons.

He was arrested and had his bail opposed.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court today charged with breaching bail conditions, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cannabis plant, possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, possession of a pipe or cannabis utensils and possession of meth utensils.

Ten minutes later on Middleton Rd, police watched as a vehicle turned off their headlights after they saw a marked police vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified it as stolen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered meth, cannabis, pills and a police scanner.

The occupants of the car were arrested and interviewed regarding the stolen vehicle.

Inquiries were ongoing.

