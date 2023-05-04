Police seek man with Jack Brazil when he was shot

Dunedin police are seeking to identify a man who was in the car with Jack Brazil when the prominent Dunedin activist was shot.

Officers were called to an address on Moray Place at 3.10am on April 16, where Mr Brazil — a well known social and environmental campaigner — was located with a gunshot wound.

Police inquiries had established Mr Brazil was shot in the early hours of the morning on Littlebourne Rd, according to a statement released this afternoon.

At the time of the shooting, Mr Brazil had been in a vehicle with another man, whom police wanted to speak to.

The man's vehicle had been located, police said in a statement.

Police were continuing to investigate whether or not Mr Brazil was the intended target of the shooting, the statement said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said officers wanted to hear from anyone who had information which could assist police inquiries.

“We urge the man who was in the vehicle with the victim to come forward and speak to police,” Det Snr Sgt Leigh said.

He believed there would be people in the community who knew what happened that night and why.

■ Contact Police on 105 online or by phone and reference file number 230416/0114. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

