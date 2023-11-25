Repeat flasher told he needs help

Barry Allan New appeared in the Dunedin District Court for his 35th obscene behaviour offence since 1984. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A judge has told a prolific Dunedin flasher he needs some help after being convicted of his 35th indecency offence.

In the Dunedin District Court this week, Judge Dominic Flatley sentenced Barry Allan New, 56, to 200 hours’ community work after he flashed yet another woman while he was intoxicated.

At 1.15am on February 19, the victim was walking to her car when she noticed New following her.

The man pulled his pants down "slightly", exposing his genitals.

The woman jogged away and sought help from an associate she knew was in the area.

New was captured on a local bar’s CCTV as he attempted to follow her.

A week later, the woman was at the same bar, when she spotted the man.

As police spoke to the victim, New walked past again. He denied knowing anything about the incident.

Counsel Sophia Thorburn said her client was under the influence of alcohol at the time and he wanted to get help with his alcohol use.

The conviction was New’s 35th for obscene behaviour or indecency since 1984.

His last offence was in 2021 for almost identical offending.

At 4am on February 28, New pulled his pants "to about mid-thigh", exposing himself.

He shuffled across the road to where the victim was standing, getting a couple of metres from her before she told him to "put it away".

The defendant was also in trouble in mid-2018 when he was jailed for 10 months after sneaking into a student flat and helping himself to their alcohol.

A year earlier, he was locked up for nine months after he was spotted in a cemetery with his jeans around his ankles.

"You have an extremely relevant history," Judge Flatley said.

"You obviously do need some help.

"If you don’t change your behaviour you will be back here and you will be locked up."