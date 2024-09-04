Repeat visits by backpackers pest end in arrest

There’s back to the future, back to basics, back to business — and then there’s back to the backpackers.

Dunedin Police spent much of last night doing the latter when a 24-year-old man kept returning to a backpackers in Moray Pl, despite being warned not to.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the accommodation facility about 11.40pm yesterday, after the man was asked to leave by staff for being verbally abusive towards them.

He refused to leave, but when police arrived, the man left by his own accord.

An hour later, he returned to the backpackers at 12.40am and police were called back, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘As a result, he was arrested, charged [with trespassing], bailed to appear in court, and released from us on bail conditions for him not to go back to the backpackers.’’

He said police tried to assist the man with other options for accommodation.

‘‘However, at 2.20am, we were called back to the backpackers because he turned back up there.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was arrested and charged with trespass and breaching bail conditions.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning on the two charges.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz