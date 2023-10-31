Sex abuser could be released five years early

Edward Anand was jailed for 13 years in 2016. Photo: ODT

A social worker who sexually abused eight victims in a Dunedin girls’ home could be released five years before the end of his sentence.

Edward Anand, 74, was jailed for 13 years in 2016 and was again denied parole at a hearing in September, during which he maintained his claims of innocence.

But he will be back before the board next month and Parole Board chair Sir Ron Young said the sex offender could be released as early as January next year.

There were no guarantees though, he stressed.

Anand’s sex attacks were committed against girls between the ages of 10 and 15 while he worked at the former Elliot St home from 1980 to 1986.

The board said the crimes included “many rapes, indecent assaults and other sexual abuse”.

Anand pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges against him but was convicted following a jury trial at the Dunedin District Court.

Because the inmate, who was now serving his time at Manawatu Prison, had continued to deny responsibility he was ineligible for most therapy while behind bars.

At his most recent parole hearing, the board heard he had completed the “Deniers’ Programme”, which provided the tools for offenders to create a safety plan in preparation for their release.

Sir Ron said Anand’s conduct in prison had been “up and down”.

He was earlier described as “confrontational and challenging” but the board heard his behaviour had improved with his move north.

Anand had some supporters in the Wellington area but Sir Ron said it was unclear whether they accepted the man’s guilt.

“If his supporters do not think he was properly convicted, then they will likely only provide very modest support in the sense of providing oversight and ensuring that Mr Anand behaves well,” he said.

“The key for him will be to avoid risky situations, build and strengthen his relationships, and ensure that he has no contact whatsoever with young women under 16.”

Anand’s sentence end date is March 2029.

Sir Ron indicated that when he was released there would be a ban from entering the South Island.