'Significant damage' to peninsula phone box

Police are searching for the miscreants who did "significant damage" to a telephone box on Otago Peninsula last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident happened about 12.15am this morning.

Officers were notified two people had smashed up the public phone box outside the public toilets in Portobello Rd, Macandrew Bay.

The two alleged offenders ran off.

Police were keen to locate them and anyone with any knowledge was asked to phone police on 105, Snr Sgt Bond said.

