Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Supermarket stabbing accused still can't be named

    By Rob Kidd
    The accused is taken away by police following the incident at Countdown in central Dunedin. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    The man who allegedly stabbed four people in a Dunedin supermarket will continue to have his identity suppressed until at least next month.

    The 42-year-old appeared in the High Court at Dunedin by audio-visual link this morning on four counts of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two staff supermarket staff members and a married couple at the Cumberland St Countdown on May 10.

    The defendant previously pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

    At the outset of today’s hearing, Justice Gerald Nation suppressed the contents of the hearing aside from the fact the case would be called again next month.

    A trial date has been set for November 2022.

