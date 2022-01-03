Monday, 3 January 2022

Suspected squatter charged with burglary

    By Daisy Hudson
    A man who appears to have been squatting at a Dunedin house tried to pass it off as his bail address.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a property manager contacted police on Sunday after it appeared someone had been living at a Great King St property.

    A 26-year-old man who was in custody had given the address as his bail address, but he was not a tenant.

    His clothing was found at the house, and a television was missing from the wall.

    The man was charged with burglary.

     

     

