Suspected squatter charged with burglary

A man who appears to have been squatting at a Dunedin house tried to pass it off as his bail address.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a property manager contacted police on Sunday after it appeared someone had been living at a Great King St property.
A 26-year-old man who was in custody had given the address as his bail address, but he was not a tenant.
His clothing was found at the house, and a television was missing from the wall.
The man was charged with burglary.