'Suspicious approach' to youths in Mosgiel

Police are advising the Mosgiel community to be on the alert after a man in a vehicle made a ‘‘suspicious approach’’ to two youths.

A spokeswoman said officers were made aware about 3.30pm today of the incident in the vicinity of Ross St that happened a short time earlier.

Officers had made initial inquiries in the area and would follow up where they could.

‘‘While we can understand this sort of incident can cause concern, we would urge the community to be alert, but not alarmed,’’ the spokeswoman said.

Anyone who found themselves in a similar situation was advised to contact police as soon as possible, with as much detail as possible.

‘‘We thank those who contacted police in this instance,’’ the spokeswoman said.

Commenters on social media identified the car as a black Holden and the driver as a older man with grey hair.

