Teen crashes while boasting on phone about evading cops

An 18-year-old man who crashed after he fled police at 180kmh while driving intoxicated near Henley will appear in court charged with dangerous driving, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers attempted to stop a vehicle after it was clocked driving at 142kmh in a 100kmh zone on State Highway 1 near Henley about 6.30pm yesterday.

The 18-year-old driver fled, reaching speeds of up to 180kmh and overtaking into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit was abandoned and the driver crashed down a bank into some bushes about 40 minutes later, due to distraction because he was on the phone telling his friends about running away from police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was breath tested and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 307mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated failing to stop and drink driving.

