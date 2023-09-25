Teen driver claims he drank 18 Coronas

Dunedin police had another busy weekend, dealing with drink drivers.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and excess breath alcohol after running a red light in-front of Dunedin police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver was stopped by officers a short distance away in George St, about 5pm yesterday, and he recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg.

Earlier in the day, at 4.30am, a 17-year-old man was found by police, in a vehicle parked across a driveway in McGeorge St, Mornington.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were looking for the vehicle following complaints about the way it was being driven.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 567mcg and has been charged with excess breath alcohol.

At 12.30am yesterday, a 22-year-old woman was stopped at a police checkpoint in South Rd, where she recorded a breath alcohol level of 728mcg.

She too has been charged with excess breath alcohol.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was signalled to stop by police about 4.23am, but he fled, driving up the wrong side of London St at about 110kmh.

Snr Sgt Bond said police did not pursue the vehicle.

Instead, officers made inquiries and located the driver a short time later as he was returning to a York Pl property.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 824mcg and was charged with aggravated failure to stop, dangerous driving, and excess breath alcohol.

At 1.23am, a vehicle was stopped by police after it was clocked travelling at 80kmh in George St’s 50kmh speed zone.

Snr Sgt Bond said when stopped, the 19-year-old driver stated: ‘‘I'm over the limit, I have drunk 18 Coronas’’.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 965mcg. He had his licence suspended for 28 days and has been charged with excess breath alcohol.

At 12.50am, a 24-year-old man was stopped by police in Oxford St, South Dunedin, after ‘‘acting suspiciously’’ and ‘‘driving at low speed’’.

The driver was under the influence of alcohol, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 802mcg.

He then elected to have a blood alcohol test. Results are pending.

In the meantime, he has been forbidden to drive.

