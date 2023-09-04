Teen's face slashed in central city skirmish

A young man had his face slashed and another was also injured after their alleged assailant was kicked out of a Dunedin party at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a disorder incident on Dowling St about 6am yesterday.

A man who had been kicked out of a nearby party had returned with a weapon, and got into an altercation on the street with two other men.

The man used the weapon to slash the face of a 19-year-old man, causing a deep laceration, and to hit a 23-year-old man in the neck/collarbone area, Snr Sgt Bond said

Both victims received treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

Police were following "positive lines of inquiry", but wanted to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or cell phone footage of the event.

- 105, file number 230903/6468