Two in custody after North Dunedin disorder

Two people have been arrested after disorder across North Dunedin this evening as police attended couch fires and fighting on the street.

One person has been taken into custody after reports of at least six people fighting on the street in the Dunedin suburb of Opoho.

A police spokesman said they were called to Signal Hill Rd near the intersection with Windsor St at 8.31pm.

There were reports of six people fighting on the street.

Two police cars were called and arrived to find people spilling on to the street.

A later unconfirmed report came to police that up to 12 people were fighting.

One person had been taken into custody.

At 9.34pm police were called to a couch fire on Castle St.

Earlier they were called to Harbour Tce where there were reports of people wanting to set fire to a couch, while dozens stood around.

One person was arrested but police had no confirmation a couch fire was actually lit.