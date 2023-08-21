Unregistered taxi driver's rape, kidnapping trial begins

The trial began today at Dunedin District Court. File photo: ODT

A Dunedin man stands trial today on four sex charges after using his unregistered taxi service to allegedly kidnap a woman.

Crown prosecutor Marcail Brosnan said in the early hours of February 7, 2021, the woman posted on a sober drivers Facebook page, seeking a ride home – once she confirmed her ride, she realised her phone had run out of battery.

The man, who currently has interim name suppression, stands accused of indecent assault, kidnapping, sexual violation by rape and two charges of sexual violation by unlawful connection.

He allegedly made two stops, with the complainant’s friend exiting the car before it headed to Mosgiel, the Dunedin District Court heard today.

Ms Brosnan said the complainant had initially intended on staying with her friend, but changed her mind due to wanting the comfort of her own bed.

The woman said the driver began touching her legs, incrementally making his way to her groin area before violating her and then raping her.

Defence counsel Anne Stevens KC said the woman had her legs open and was draping them across the dashboard.

Her client instructed her to take them down and only touched her legs to move them, she said.

The man is expected to provide evidence that the woman "was very drunk", leading him to a dead end road before running away – leaving the fare unpaid.

The trial before Judge David Robinson is expected to take more than a week, with the Crown calling witnesses to corroborate the woman’s story - including a service station worker, the doctor who examined her and five police officers.

Ms Stevens encouraged the members of the jury to keep an open mind, only allowing their opinions to crystallise once the trial had come to an end.

"He is presumed innocent, a fact you must keep front of mind as you hear the evidence," said Ms Stevens.