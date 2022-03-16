Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Ute sought after parked car damaged

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Dunedin police are looking for a black ute that crashed into a parked car and drove off last night.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the vehicle was hit by an unknown black ute in High St about 8.20pm.

    A witness saw the crash but was unable to get the licence plate before the ute drove away from the scene.

    Police inquiries were continuing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Call police: 105, quote file number P049926819

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter