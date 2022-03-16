Ute sought after parked car damaged

Dunedin police are looking for a black ute that crashed into a parked car and drove off last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the vehicle was hit by an unknown black ute in High St about 8.20pm.

A witness saw the crash but was unable to get the licence plate before the ute drove away from the scene.

Police inquiries were continuing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Call police: 105, quote file number P049926819