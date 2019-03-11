Vann does it again: Dog and handler catch fleeing man

A Dunedin police dog tracked a man along a cliff edge, through a creek and onto a beach before apprehending and biting the alleged offender at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 24-year-old man allegedly smashed up his partner's property in Mosgiel and fled the scene.

He was tracked on Brighton Rd and along a cliff edge, where he eventually dropped down into a creek and made his way onto a beach.

The man was tracked on the beach until he was seen running from an alcove, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

At this point he was apprehended by police dog Vann and handler Constable Marcus Saunders.

The offender received treatment for a dog bite after his arrest for wilful damage.

"Another good tracking result from Vann and Marcus,'' Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Const Saunders and his young German Shepherd Vann were involved in another successful feat of tracking last month in St Kilda, after drink-driver led police on a pursuit in Dunedin and took a wrong turn into a dead end street, before fleeing on foot.