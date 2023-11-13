Warning after man caught way over limit on fast food run

Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin police nabbed numerous alleged drunk drivers on Sunday who were still feeling the effects from the night before.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a 21-year-old man driving in George St at 12.50pm on Sunday.

The man told police he was on his way to KFC and had been drinking bourbon the night before at an out of town 21st.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 752mcg, three times the limit of 250mcg.

His licence was suspended and he will appear in court at a later date.

Earlier on Sunday morning, police set up a checkpoint in Princes St at 8.15am, a 37-year-old man drove through the checkpoint and told police he had "20 stubbies" the night before.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 472mcg.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and will appear in court at a later date.

At 7.15am, a 48-year-old man who told police he had ten pints the night before recorded a breath alcohol level of 393mcg. He received an infringement notice.

At 6.50am on Sunday a 26-year-old man drove through another checkpoint in South Rd after drinking the night before.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 455mcg and was charged with driving while intoxicated and for driving while having a no-alcohol interlock licence.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Snr Sgt Bond said by being out on the roads that early the drivers were endangering themselves and others.

"It's a concern that people are still under the influence from the night before and haven't allowed themselves enough time to recover.

"Everyone processes alcohol differently, but you should be waiting at least 12 hours after the last drink to allow the body to process that as well as eating.

"We will continue to do early morning checkpoints with the lead up to Christmas as well."

Meanwhile on Saturday night, police were called to an accident in South Rd, Caversham at 7.10pm after reports of a car crashing into a parked vehicle.

The 52-year-old woman driving admitted to drinking and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1122 mcg, almost five times the legal limit.

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

She was bailed to appear in court at a later date.

At 1am on Saturday police stopped a 16-year-old driving a moped in Cumberland St near Queens Gardens.

The teen was weaving in and out of traffic and had a 15-year-old passenger with no helmet on the back.

They underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 663mcg.

The legal limit for people under 20 is 0mcg.

Youth Aid will follow up with the teen.

