Woman arrested for arson after assault

Two women wanted by police assaulted each other before being arrested on Friday night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to calls of a fight between a 28-year-old female and a 33-year-old female in Walter St, The Glen.

The fight had gone on for more than two hours, from about 5pm to 7.30pm, and reached its peak when the 28-year-old struck the other woman with a crowbar.

Upon police arrival, the 28-year-old was arrested for breaching their electronic monitored bail and the 33-year-old was arrested for historic arson and threats to kill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both women appeared in court on Saturday and one was charged with arson, he said.

An investigation is ongoing.

