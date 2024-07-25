Young women groped in Dunedin attacks

Police searched around Dunedin's Botanic Garden yesterday after a young woman was grabbed. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin police are combing CCTV footage after two young women were groped in separate incidents.

Sgt Matt Lee said the incidents, which are not believed to be related, happened in North Dunedin yesterday.

About 7.45am near Harbour Tce ‘‘a middle-aged man wearing nothing but a red t-shirt’’ approached two young women and slapped one on the backside, before running towards Dundas St.

Inquiries to identify the man were ongoing, he said.

About 1pm a young woman walking through the Botanic Garden on her way to home was grabbed on the backside.

‘‘We will be combing the CCTV to try to identify the person responsible.’’

