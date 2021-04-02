Friday, 2 April 2021

Cross to bear on Good Friday

    By Molly Houseman
    Stephen Macey carried the cross and was joined by about 30 people on a walk in Mosgiel this morning. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR
    Undeterred by drizzly weather, church communities across Mosgiel joined together to take part in a long-standing Good Friday tradition of carrying the cross.

    The procession from St Luke’s Anglican Church, in Gordon Rd, to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, in Church St, started at 8.45am.

    It ended with a service at the Holy Cross Catholic Church at 10am, which was attended by about 200 people.

    The re-enactment symbolises Christ's carrying of the cross to the site of his crucifixion, which Christians mark on Good Friday. They believe he rose again on the third day.

    Celebration Church pastor Nathan Shaw said rain or sun, church communities wanted to make it clear that what Jesus did was something to honour.

     

     

