Curious sea lion centre of attention

REPORT: LAINE PRIESTLEY / PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A mischievous sea lion amused and frightened people at St Clair yesterday by chasing people and vehicles, trying to enter a cafe, messing with street survey equipment and trying to play with a dog.

About 11am, a juvenile sea lion waddled up from St Clair Beach and tried to grab a spot of brunch at a nearby cafe.

Unfortunately for the sea lion, the door was slammed in its face.

Perhaps a little bit "hangry", the sea lion then spent the better part of an hour chasing people and cars, playing with a stranger’s backpack and trying to initiate a play-date with a dog.

Locals walking along the Esplanade did their best to avoid the curious sea lion, but, undeterred, it waddled along behind those attempting to flee and started chasing cars trying to drive away.

After its escapades, the sea lion made its way back down to the beach.