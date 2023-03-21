Cyclist suffers broken leg as car door opened in path

A cyclist suffered a suspected broken leg when they crashed into a car door opened in their path in central Dunedin.

The 23-year-old man was riding along Princes St around 8.30am this morning when the accident happened, police said.

The cyclist was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Yesterday, a teenage cyclist has managed to avoid serious injury after crashing while riding his bike down Corstorphine Rd without brakes or a helmet.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 15-year-old was riding on the footpath about 12.05pm, when a 65-year-old man drove his car out of his driveway.

The teen could not stop, and crashed into the front bumper of the car.

Hato Hone St John was called and he was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a suspected broken arm and other bumps and bruises.