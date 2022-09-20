Day of free bus fares in Dunedin, Queenstown

Dunedin and Queenstown buses will be free on Thursday as the regional council acknowledges the delays and reduced services passengers have endured this year.

The free fares will also act as a celebration of International Car Free Day.

Otago Regional Council interim chief executive Dr Pim Borren said bus services would be free, to acknowledge the delays passengers had endured with the recent reduced timetables in Dunedin and Queenstown, brought

about by nationwide driver shortages.

"We appreciate their patience during these challenging times," he said.

Car Free Day encouraged motorists to give up their vehicles for a day to highlight numerous benefits, including reduced air pollution, fewer cars on the road and in promoting walking and cycling in a safer environment.

Both of the Otago bus services are to remain on the reduced timetable for the time being and the situation was being evaluated on a weekly basis.

Passengers would not have to tag on or off with their cards, as the machines would be deactivated for the day, he said.

Due to the reduced timetable many of the services are already operating near or at full capacity at peak times (7.30am-9am, 3pm-5.30pm), including routes 8 St Clair-Normanby, 77 Mosgiel and 14 Port Chalmers.