Cost of cleaning up after floods not known

Dunedin City Council contractors are in full clean-up mode after the flooding and heavy rain that hit the city this week, but at this stage the council doesn't know the cost of the job.

A council spokesperson this afternoon said contractors were working through more than 180 weather-related jobs, ranging from blocked drains to slips.

"Our contractors are aiming to respond to every callout received by visiting each location to assess the damage."

The spokesperson said some issues such as blocked drains could be fixed immediately, but others, such as slips, would take more time.

"In such cases, our contractors are making sure the sites are safe and will then complete each job in priority order over the coming days/weeks."

Motorists ploughed through a river of water flowing down St Ronans Rd on to Portobello Rd as rain continued on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The council was continuing to monitor Portobello Rd and Coast Rd for signs of any new slips that might occur in coming days due to the already-saturated land.

"While we are aware of some wastewater overflows in isolated parts of the city, caused by the large volumes of water through our networks during this week’s weather event, these isolated incidents were largely contained to streets.

"Overall, we are pleased our infrastructure held up well despite the challenges posed by this week’s weather."

The council was asking members of the public who together collected more than 2000 sandbags to dispose of them appropriately.

"We are able to collect any sandbags delivered to vulnerable people upon request."