DCC drive to help fill city's foodbanks

A plea from Dunedin's foodbanks for more supplies will not go unheeded as Dunedin City Council staff step up to the plate to help restock the bare cupboards.

Other large organisations across the city are being challenged to match the council's efforts.

A group of council staff have organised a council-wide food drive, with members encouraged to donate non-perishable foods over the coming fortnight.

One of the organising staff members, senior contract supervisor Terry Taylor, said he hoped their efforts would help relieve the pressure on foodbanks leading into the holiday period.

"We read this week that all four of Dunedin's foodbanks are doing it tough. With Christmas approaching, we thought we were in a position to help, and we're happy to do our bit," Mr Taylor said.

With the council employing over 1000 people, he said he hoped their efforts would "put a real dent in the critical shortages facing Dunedin's foodbanks".

Council chief executive Sandy Graham said the food drive had been a staff led initiative and the group involved were "wonderful humans".

She challenged other large organisation across the city to match the council's efforts.

While the council's collection was set to be donated to St Vincent de Paul, all four foodbanks have agreements to share donations among their outlets.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins backed Ms Graham's comments, and said there were people in the community who were really struggling.

"If you are fortunate enough to be in a position to help, please do so. It really will make a big difference."

The city's foodbanks - Presybyterian Support Otago, the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, and the Mosgiel Community Food Bank - met earlier this week to discuss the pressures they were facing ahead of the busy holiday period.

The city's annual Christmas can appeal has been canned due to Covid-19 restrictions, placing further strain on the already sparsely populated shelves of foodbanks.