DCC to retain Taieri Gorge train service

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin City councillors have backed retaining the Taieri Gorge train service.

The council this afternoon released the outcome of a closed door council meeting on Tuesday where the fate of service was discussed.

Council chief executive Sandy Graham said councillors "committed in principle" to retaining the iconic Taieri Gorge train service as a key part of the city’s visitor economy.

The decision meant the focus now shifted to considering the best options to secure and enhance the Taieri Gorge experience, Ms Graham said.

“This will include potential new operating models for both the service and its maintenance requirements, as well as options to enhance the journey through the gorge itself,” Ms Graham says.

“The Taieri Gorge remains one of the world’s great train journeys and this is an important step towards securing its future.”

Strath-Taieri Community Board Chair Barry Williams said the commitment is “brilliant news”.

“I think we’re looking at the future. This is for future generations.”

Dunedin Railways was placed in hibernation in 2020 in response to the disruption caused by Covid-19, and had since operated a reduced service under Dunedin City Holdings Limited (DCHL), including through the Taieri Gorge, while the counci; considered future options.

Future options would now be considered in more detail, and staff would provide further updates to council in time for its 10 year plan 2024-34.

Train operations would continue in their current form in the meantime.

Otago Excursion Train Trust chairman Murray Schofield said last year $10 million across 10 years should be enough money for the upkeep of the full Taieri Gorge railway line.

The trust wants to help restore services on the line between Dunedin and Middlemarch.