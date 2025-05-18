Boost for urgent, after-hours health services in South

Health Minister Simeon Brown (left) and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made the announcement in Auckland. Image: RNZ

Communities in Dunedin and Invercargill will have better access to urgent and after-hours healthcare as part of a nationwide investment, the Health Minister says.

The government has committed to improving accessibility to urgent and after-hours health care in the regions, with several new 24-hour services planned around the country.

Over the next four years $164 million would be allocated for 24-hour urgent care clinics in Dunedin, Counties Manukau, Whangārei, Palmerston North and Tauranga.

The government also wanted to open new daytime services for other centres including Invercargill and Timaru.

Health Minister Simeon Brown made the announcement with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland today, ahead of Thursday's Budget, saying the funding boost meant 98% of New Zealanders would have access to in-person urgent care within an hour's drive of their homes.

"Making it easier to see a doctor or nurse is a key priority for this government. We're taking action to ensure Kiwis can access the care they need, when and where they need it."

Urgent care supports patients with non-life-threatening injuries or medical problems not severe enough to require emergency department care, but who can’t wait until the following day for medical attention, Mr Brown said.

“Improving access to urgent and after-hours services is a key part of our plan to ensure all New Zealanders - whether they live in cities, towns or rural areas - can get timely, quality care when they need it."

24/7 service planned for Dunedin

A new 24/7 service has been identified in Dunedin to ensure the community has round-the-clock access to care every day of the week, easing pressure on the city’s hospital, he said earlier today in a statement.

"This means people in Dunedin will be able to get urgent care any time of the day and night, while our government continues to prioritise delivering the new Dunedin hospital.

“New daytime services have been identified for Invercargill and Timaru, building on existing after-hours services to offer more consistent, reliable care."

The minister said rural and remote communities would also benefit from improved urgent care access, including "better access to diagnostic services, urgent medicines, and on-call clinicians".

“This investment means South Islanders will have faster access to care, with shorter trips and more treatment available locally - especially outside of normal hours - while reducing pressure on emergency departments."

The government wants to expand urgent and after-hours services, including in Dunedin, to help reduce pressure on emergency departments. Photo: ODT files

Key Budget 2025 initiatives for the South Island include:

• A new 24/7 urgent care service identified for Dunedin by late 2025.

• A new daytime urgent care service identified for Invercargill and Timaru, building on the existing after-hours services.

• Maintaining all existing urgent and after-hours healthcare services in the region.

• Improved after-hour services identified for Alexandra, Ashburton, Balclutha, Golden Bay, Gore and Oamaru.

• Around 30 rural and remote communities to benefit from improved services, including better access to diagnostics, urgent medicines and 24/7 on-call clinical support.

“This government is investing more in health than ever before, with a record $16.68 billion over three Budgets to improve health outcomes for Kiwis," Mr Brown said in a statement.

“Alongside new and improved urgent care services, our investment will better support rural clinicians with tools, diagnostics, and more connected care - helping deliver timely, quality services across the South Island."

About 5000 New Zealanders visited urgent care clinics every day, but the availability of after-hours services has declined in recent years, and access remains variable, the minister said.

"It also gives people more choice, particularly in rural and remote areas where options have been limited.”

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said funding announced today would provide support for more than 70 rural and remote communities nationally.

In a statement, he said the changes would be rolled out over the next two years "to ensure services are tailored to the specific needs of each community".

"This year, new services would be trialled in Twizel, Tākaka, Tūrangi, Te Kūiti, Coromandel and Great Barrier Island before being rolled out nationwide."

- APL and RNZ