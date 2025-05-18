Overnight snow forecast for Canterbury

MetService has issued overnight road snowfall warnings for Arthurs Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73).

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Valid: 6 hours from 1am Monday May 19 to 7am Monday May 10

Forecast: Rain is expected to turn to snow on the upper part of the Pass overnight Sunday. Expect less than 1cm to accumulate above 800m.



Porters Pass (SH73)

Valid: 8 hours from 11pm Sunday May 18 to 7am Monday May 19

Forecast: Rain is expected to turn to snow on the upper part of the Pass late tonight until tomorrow morning. Expect 1-2cm to accumulate above 800 metres.