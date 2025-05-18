Overnight snow forecast for Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
MetService has issued overnight road snowfall warnings for Arthurs Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73).
Arthurs Pass (SH73)
Valid: 6 hours from 1am Monday May 19 to 7am Monday May 10
Forecast: Rain is expected to turn to snow on the upper part of the Pass overnight Sunday. Expect less than 1cm to accumulate above 800m.
Porters Pass (SH73)
Valid: 8 hours from 11pm Sunday May 18 to 7am Monday May 19
Forecast: Rain is expected to turn to snow on the upper part of the Pass late tonight until tomorrow morning. Expect 1-2cm to accumulate above 800 metres.