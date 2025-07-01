Man charged with murder of Mt Eden prisoner

Mt Eden Corrections Facility. Photo: RNZ

Police have charged a man for the murder of an inmate at Auckland's Mount Eden prison.

The prisoner died at the Mount Eden Corrections Facility after an 'incident' on Friday last week.

A 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged, and was to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility is the main jail for newly-remanded prisoners in the Auckland region.

The Department of Corrections said the man's next-of-kin had been notified and all evidence would be given to police.

At the time of the incident, the prison's general manager, Dion Paki, said Corrections was expressing "sincere condolences" to everyone affected.

"We acknowledge this will be distressing for staff and other prisoners in the unit and we are providing people with support."

Paki said this included access to chaplains and any cultural support.