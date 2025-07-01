Customs seize $58.2m of cocaine in Tauranga

The cocaine was in a container that came from Jamaica, Customs say. Photo: CUSTOMS NZ

Customs officers have seized 150kg of cocaine worth up to $58.2 million from a shipping container at the Port of Tauranga.

Officers made the discovery after a risk assessment as part of standard procedures.

The bricks of cocaine were found in six duffel bags marked with an "X", the words "good luck" and a coat of arms bearing the Latin phrase Custodi Civatatem Domine - meaning "Guard the city, O Lord".

The container came from Kingston, Jamaica.

In the last financial year, Customs officers in Tauranga have intercepted 788kg of the Class A drug worth a combined estimated street value of $305.7 million.

Customs maritime manager Robert Smith said New Zealand was constantly targeted by transnational criminal groups.

"Their actions are driven by profit, with no concern for the damage they cause to legitimate businesses or to New Zealand's hard-earned reputation on the world stage.

"There have been several large seizures at maritime ports this year, and much of this work would not be possible without the support of our strong domestic partnerships and international networks," he said.

"These relationships enable us to protect the international supply chain and our communities from organised crime groups who are highly motivated to cause harm."