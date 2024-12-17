DCC seeks commercial tenants for South D complex

The exterior design for the South Dunedin Library and Community Complex. Image: Supplied

South Dunedin’s planned $22 million library will require commercial tenants to keep the project financially sustainable, the Dunedin City Council says.

In a statement today, the council announced it would be offering a modern office space above the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex to commercial tenants.

A council spokesperson said councillors had met last month and decided to lease the upper level of the building to help balance community needs and the financial sustainability of the new facility.

At least one commercial tenant would be sought to occupy the upstairs level of the new building once it opened next year.

‘‘The council decision to focus on rent-paying tenants upstairs will help offset operating costs and ensure the new facility remains on a sustainable financial footing,’’ the spokesperson said.

The project remained on schedule to open as planned in June 2025 and was tracking to budget at $22m.

Draft operational budgets, as reported to council in August 2024, totalled approximately $2.8m per annum, including both property and library services-related costs.

The library would still be a key hub catering for community groups and their uses in a variety of ways, the spokesperson said.

Four new meeting rooms would be available for community use on the ground floor, as well as the maker space, sound studio and other library spaces.

Two of the meeting rooms with kitchenettes would be available for community use after hours.

- APL