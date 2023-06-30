Destination plan finds support

A view over Dunedin looking east from the Octagon towards Otago Harbour. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin's distinctiveness as a destination needs to be looked after through wise stewardship and sound management behind the scenes, city councillors say.

The Dunedin City Council’s economic development committee yesterday approved a high-level draft destination management plan.

Marketing was one element, but others included improved environmental practices, partnering with mana whenua and tourism operators and facilitating a resilient sector.

The plan described its vision as: "Growing the value of our visitor economy to the benefit of the wider Ōtepoti Dunedin area, and partnering to protect our environments, taoka and communities".

Among the city’s assets were its built heritage, harbour, wildlife and provision of tertiary education.

Committee chairman Cr Andrew Whiley said the visitor sector had faced a hard time since 2020 and much had been learnt.

Crs Steve Walker, Kevin Gilbert and Christine Garey lauded the city as special and encouraged people not to be shy about saying so.

