Dunedin councillor calls for Aus senator to resign

Cr Jim O'Malley.

A Dunedin city councillor has called on Australian Senator Fraser Anning to resign.

Cr Jim O'Malley took the step during yesterday's Dunedin City Council meeting, as councillors took turns condemning racism in all its forms following last week's Christchurch terror attack.

Senator Anning had responded to last week's bloodshed by suggesting New Zealand's immigration policies - rather than the gunman's white supremacist ideology - was to blame for the attack.

The comments were roundly condemned and saw Senator Anning egged by a teenager during a subsequent public appearance.

Yesterday, Cr O'Malley said he was opposed to the "casual use of racism in politics'', be it in New Zealand or Australia.

The included former National Party leader Don Brash's Orewa speech, but also Senator Anning's comments, which marked "the lowest point'' in Australian attack-based politics, he said.

"I cannot stand by and not comment on his hateful words. I therefore ask for Senator Anning to resign.

"In the event that he doesn't, I call on the Australian Parliament to reinstate the power to expel a member, and then remove him,'' Cr O'Malley said.

Any failure by the Australian Senate to respond to the senator's comments would mean it was condoning his views, he added.

It was not normal practice to intervene in the internal politics of another country, but Senator Anning's views were aimed at "my country - the country of my brothers and sisters'', Cr O'Malley said.

chris.morris@odt.co.nz