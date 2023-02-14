George St revamp: mayor's push for design change fails

The redevelopment of the one-way Farmers block in George St has been completed. Photo: Gregor Richardson

George St is still all go.

Mayor Jules Radich

A bid led by Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich to obtain more information in just a week about options to incorporate "flexibility" into the remainder of a revamp of the city's main shopping street has been narrowly voted down today.

The Dunedin City Council's infrastructure services committee first voted 9-8 to note a staff report about the issue and then 9-8 against an attempt to get staff to promptly provide some more information about options.

It means any quest for a mid-project redesign seems likely to have run its course, and one-way traffic for three blocks of George St and a pedestrian focus are now almost certain.

Jim O'Malley

The debate was punctuated by points of order.

At one point, the mayor seemed to be on the verge of being ejected from the meeting by committee chairman Jim O'Malley.

Mr Radich has praised the aesthetic design of the George St redevelopment, but has been sceptical about the value of a more pedestrian-friendly space.

He has also historically argued that two-way traffic should be preserved, instead of switching to one-way traffic.

Construction work in George St started in April last year. The budget for redeveloping George St and surrounding streets in the retail area, including replacing pipes, is about $60 million.

Looking north down George St at the beginning of the upgrade last year. Photo: ODT files

The Farmers block of George St has been completed and work is continuing on the Knox block.

This week, work began on the Malls block between St Andrews St and Hanover St and is expected to be finished in September this year.

The overall project is due to be completed in 2024.

