Landfill opponents opt out of speaking at hearing

Less than 20% of submitters on Dunedin City Council’s proposal for a landfill south of the city have signed up to speak at the coming hearing.

When submissions closed on the Smooth Hill landfill proposal, near Brighton, 147 submitters indicated they wanted to be heard.

However, after the hearing date and venue were confirmed last month, the Otago Regional Council (ORC) yesterday said 29 speakers had indicated they wanted to take part.

A council spokesman said 12 submitters had opted out, and the remaining 100-plus submitters who initially asked to be heard would be contacted by staff to double check if they wanted to speak.

A deadline of March 4 to respond to the council was for staff planning the hearing and not a statutory deadline.

"It is fairly common that fewer people wind up speaking at hearings than indicated they would speak on their submission forms, especially once they understand that their written submission still has the same weight," he said.

The overwhelming majority of 283 submitters opposed the DCC’s consent application for the proposed landfill near Brighton last year — two submissions were in support, nine were neutral and 272 opposed.

The effect a landfill would have on Otokia Creek and its estuary at Brighton Beach, its impact on the broader environment, a lack of communication with the community, and aviation safety at nearby Dunedin Airport were among the concerns raised.

The ORC has booked the Dunedin Centre for two weeks from May 16 for the hearing.