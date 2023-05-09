Landfill at Smooth Hill gets green light

The proposed Smooth hill site looking north towards Dunedin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Dunedin City Council can move ahead with a new landfill at Smooth Hill following an Environment Court decision.

The court today granted consent for the project after resolving an appeal from neighbouring residents concerned the impact the landfill would have on the environment.

Dunedin Airport earlier dropped its appeal against the Otago Regional Council's decision in September last year to grant consent.

Chief executive Sandy Graham said the decision, following a court mediation process, reflected the hard work of council staff and other parties over many years.

"We’re pleased to have reached this point after what has been a long but constructive process.

"The result will be a high-quality modern landfill built to the highest specifications, that will serve our city for decades to come."

One of the key next steps would be the formation of a community liaison group, which would act as a conduit between the council and the community as the landfill project took shape.

"The new group will ensure we have open and constructive dialogue with our community regarding the landfill’s development and operation, which is important.

"We will continue to work with our community in a range of ways to keep people updated and listen to their concerns."

In granting consent last year, independent commissioners for the ORC determined the public health risk at nearby Brighton was acceptable, concerns raised by Dunedin Airport about bird strike had been addressed and community concerns about a lack of consultation were met through the information presented at the hearing.

The decision from the Environment Court comes after it was revealed last month the council has spent more than $5 million making plans for a new landfill.

The spend was made up of $3,931,087 on consultants, $462,641 on lawyers and $702,759 on consent fees.