Mayor to visit China to rekindle partnerships

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich is to lead a delegation to China next month, as the city council seeks to re-energise relationships disrupted by Covid-19 border closures.

Dunedin’s sister-city relationship with Shanghai and other relationships in China had enabled economic and social benefits in education, research and business, a report for the Dunedin City Council said.

It pointed to a $200 million partnership between Silver Fern Farms and Shanghai Maling, economic benefit from hosting international students, and collaboration or exchanges in research, science and film.

Mayor Jules Radich. Photo: ODT files

The mayoral delegation will include representatives from the University of Otago, Te Pūkenga Otago Polytechnic and Business South.

Dunedin signed a sister-city agreement with Shanghai in 1994 and it has since established friendship relationships with Qingdao, Qingyuan and Wuxi.

Mr Radich said yesterday he was excited about the trip. He had not been to China.

Dunedin hosted a delegation led by Shanghai vice-mayor Hua Yuan in July.

In August, Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham visited China to prepare for the delegation.

The council has been asked about the cost of the trips.

Not everyone at yesterday’s council meeting was excited about the venture.

Cr Lee Vandervis, the only councillor to vote against, noting the report about "Project China", was sceptical about direct economic benefits from sister-city relationships, referring to "sister-city rate-paid tourism".

There was "very certain economic cost and, in my view, very little certain economic benefit".

His speech was punctuated by points of order.

Mr Radich said students had certainly come from places where international ties had been established.

In a wide-ranging speech, Cr Marie Laufiso said Chinese residents had suffered in Otago but they had been gracious.

Cr Christine Garey said Dunedin was rebuilding its international education offering and face-to-face relationships were important.

Qingyuan is a city in Guangdong Province, which the council report said was becoming an economic powerhouse in southern China.

Southern China Airlines would be flying services from Guangdong to Christchurch from next month.

"Qingyuan is noted as a top tourist city for China and our relationship with Qingyuan provides the opportunity for Dunedin to also promote itself as a tourist destination with direct flights to the South Island," the report said.

