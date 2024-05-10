Simon Barnett leaving NewstalkZB

Simon Barnett and his Afternoons co-host James Daniels. Photo: NewstalkZB

Christchurch radio star Simon Barnett will leave NewstalkZB and join The More FM Breakfast Club.

MediaWorks announced on Friday Barnett will leave his role at NewstalkZB in September and join More FM, where he previously worked for more than two decades, in early 2025.

Barnett currently co-hosts ZB’s afternoon show with James Daniels.

He will co-host The More FM Breakfast Club with Lana Cochrane-Searle, Adam Percival and Paul Ego.

Cochrane-Searle said they were "so stoked to have our mate Si back on board with us".

"His infectious laugh and boyish charm will really brighten up our mornings.

"We have so many fond memories of working with Si in the past and can’t wait to create more magic with him soon.”

MediaWorks chief executive Wendy Palmer said she was delighted to welcome Barnett back to More FM.

“Simon’s an immensely talented broadcaster who connects with Kiwis young and old," Palmer said.

"He has such warmth, empathy and a real sense of fun, I know the team and our audiences are going to love having him back on More FM.”

In January, Barnett returned to the airwaves after the death of his wife Jodi.

At the time he told listeners he always strived to be an “authentic broadcaster", the New Zealand Herald reported.

“I will be mindful that Jodi just used to love to listen,” he said in January.

“I don’t know that I will ever entirely get over her loss, I don’t want to.

“The listeners have always been exceptionally good to me. Whether it’s in music radio or whether it’s in talk, they’ve always been very kind to me.

“I have really appreciated that kindness.”