Britney Spears arrested in California

Singer Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills in this 2018 file photo. Photo: Reuters

Singer Britney Spears has been arrested in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed to Reuters.

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In 2007, Spears was charged with one count of hit and run causing property damage and one count of driving without a valid California driver's license, both misdemeanors.

Spears regained control of her personal life and her money in 2021 when a judge ended a 13-year conservatorship that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of an arrangement typically meant to protect the elderly.

The "Piece of Me" singer had begged the court for months to terminate the conservatorship that governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008.

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by the singer's father, Jamie Spears, after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and was hospitalized for undisclosed mental health issues.

Interest in the case was propelled in the past year by documentaries and the #FreeBritney movement of fans who questioned why the singer needed such restrictions while she was touring around the world and earning millions of dollars.