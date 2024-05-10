More details from police after body found in bag

Police investigating at the scene in March. Photo: RNZ

Police have released more information about the mystery woman whose body was found by a fisherman in Auckland's Gulf Harbour almost two months ago.

The fisherman found the body wrapped in plastic bags on March 13 by the Gulf Harbour ferry terminal.

The woman is highly likely of Chinese descent, experts say, and likely aged between her early 30s to early 50s.

Police have been working with experts including a forensic odontologist, forensic anthropologists, the pathologist, and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.

"During the post mortem, it was also identified that she was of very slight build and that, at some stage of her life, she had her gallbladder removed," Acting Detective Inspector Williams said.

Williams said after a Black Notice was issued through Interpol last month, police have received information from a number of countries.

"While we cannot go into the specifics, Interpol continues to receive information from a myriad of countries, the most recent being from Canada earlier this month."

Police continue to work closely with Interpol and have also had more than 120 calls to police locally from people using the dedicated number and through the 105 service.

Police were still urging people to get in touch with any information.

Williams said police would like the public to "consider the people they have dealt with in the past and think about if there is anyone you have concerns for".

"Is there a neighbour you haven't seen for a while? A tenant who hasn't paid rent in this time? Or just someone in your community you are worried about, or who matches the description we have provided.

"If you do have information, please do not hesitate to report it to police."