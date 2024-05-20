Man arrested after attempted 'smash and grab' at mall

Eastgate Shopping Centre. Photo: Facebook

A man has been arrested after an attempted "smash and grab" at the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said one person is in custody following a "smash and grab incident" about 9.45am today.

The alleged offender attempted to break an external window of a store with an object but was unsuccessful, the spokesperson said.

Chris Lynch Media reported the man was trying to break into Pascoes Jewellers.

The spokesperson said he was watched by members of the public who called police.

"Police units arrived at the scene shortly, and the suspect was quickly located and apprehended by our staff.

"Police inquiries are ongoing with charges being considered."